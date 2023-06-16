Business owners adjacent to Yellowstone National Park who suffered through temporary shutdowns following last June's historic flooding may not have seen the surge in May visitation that they would have liked.

The park hosted 454,929 recreation visits in May 2023, a 13% decrease from May 2022 (523,680 recreation visits), which was Yellowstone National Park’s busiest May on record.

Post-pandemic, in May 2021, the park saw 473,799 visitors.

All entrances except for the East and Northeast gates saw double digit declines.

Business owners in the towns of Gardiner and Cooke City/Silver Gate were especially hard hit last year following the June flooding as access roads were washed out as the park celebrated its 150th anniversary.

So far in 2023, the park has hosted 645,646 recreation visits, down 12% from 2022 (733,471), but off only slightly from 2021's 649,152 visitors.

In 2020 the park saw one of its lowest visitations on record because the pandemic prompted officials to keep the area closed May 1-17 as they made preparations for the numerous changes involved. That year, there were only 145,849 May visitors.

Summer is Yellowstone’s busiest season and millions of people visit the park in June, July and August. If you plan to travel to Yellowstone park officials advise visitors to plan ahead.