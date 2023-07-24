WEST YELLOWSTONE — A woman was found dead in Montana on Saturday after coming into contact with a grizzly bear on a trail west of Yellowstone National Park.

Rangers issued an emergency closure of the area where the woman was found, which is popular with hikers.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks said in a statement on Sunday that the woman was found deceased on a trail near West Yellowstone, a Montana town nestled in the Custer Gallatin National Forest just west of Yellowstone National Park. She was believed to have been alone.

They said the woman was found deceased “following an apparent bear encounter” based on what investigators determined were grizzly bear tracks at the scene. The department said the investigation into the grizzly attack was ongoing.

Though the department's statement said the death appeared to have followed the woman's interaction with the bear, it did not confirm her cause of death.

FWP bear specialists and game wardens notified residents and visitors nearby of the bear activity and the Forest Service closure. They then began conducting capture operations due to the incident’s proximity to residences, campgrounds and a high-use OHV trail system. No bears have been captured to date. FWP staff also searched the area from an aircraft and did not locate any bears.

The attack comes amid a rise in Montana's grizzly bear population and an increase in sightings.

The department issued a news release last week warning visitors that staff had confirmed grizzly bear sightings throughout the state, “particularly in areas between the Northern Continental Divide and the Great Yellowstone ecosystems.”

They implored those camping and visiting parks to carry bear spray, store their food while outside and tend to their garbage.

The closure area starts about 8 miles west of West Yellowstone. It follows the Continental Divide Trail (Forest Service Trail #116) from the trailhead near Targhee Pass on Highway 20 south to the confluence with Cream Creek Road (Forest Service Road #1703 and Road 484). The area closure follows these roads to the east and north back to the Forest Service boundary just south of Highway 20 and to the west to connect with the Continental Divide Trail (Trail #116).