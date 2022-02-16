Yellowstone OKs FONSI for fiber optic cable installation

Digital isolation is not something visitors or workers may consider when on their way to Yellowstone National Park, but it has been cited as a reason for the park to upgrade its existing infrastructure.

This week the National Park Service publicized the issuance of a Finding of No Significant Impact for the installation of 187 miles of fiber optic cable along park roads. The document was signed in September.

Diamond Communications LLC requested the project in 2019, prompting the environmental analysis.

Although the agency signed off on the FONSI months ago, it announced this week that NPS had continued to “evaluate other impacts and needs of this significant project prior to implementation,” according to a press release.

"Work by the applicant is still not authorized to begin until or if a right-of-way permit is approved and issued," said Yellowstone public information specialist Linda Veress. "Also, just because a FONSI is signed doesn’t mean the project has been approved. It just means there would be no significant environmental impacts if the project went forward."

The project had been criticized by the nonprofit group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility which claimed burying cable runs the “risk of permanently impairing the Old Faithful hydrothermal system.” The group pointed to a 2014 report to support its claim.

"Infrastructure and thermal ground don't easily coexist,” said USGS geologist and Science Review Panel co-chair Jacob Lowenstern in the 2014 news release. “Hot ground isn't good for buildings, roads and pipelines; conversely, parking lots and sewer lines disrupt the natural hydrology.”

Another 288 pieces of correspondence were received commenting on the proposal.

The FONSI noted that the “original proposal included a fiber segment spur running from the west Old Faithful parking lot to the Lower General Store and Yellowstone Park Service. This segment would have traversed the Myriad thermal group located to the south of the Old Faithful Inn. In order to avoid any potential impacts to the thermal area, the park has instructed the applicant to remove this segment from the project.”

The contractor will also have a park-approved geologist onsite during construction in thermal areas to take soil temperatures and monitor installation.

The Park Service is evaluating issuance of a right of way permit this year. If approved, work would begin in the spring of 2023.

The FONSI cites the park need for up to date internet and intranet systems to perform operations in the park, including emergency response as well as connectivity for training and education. Workers also have a hard time accessing internet banking, cell phone service and using email and social media.

“The park’s lack of suitable telecommunications capacity in developed areas also affects employee hiring and retention,” the FONSI said.

About 8% of the park is currently covered by cellular service, which is intended to provide service only in developed areas and not along roadways or in the backcountry. There is no plan to expand authorized cellular coverage beyond existing areas.

Plans are proceeding to relocate cell towers from ridgetops to less visible sites in developed areas at Old Faithful and Mammoth Hot Springs. No new cellular towers will be installed under this project.

