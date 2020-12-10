Yellowstone opens to winter over-snow travel on Dec. 15

Warmer, dry weather so far this December may make winter seem far off, but Yellowstone National Park will still open for its snow season at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Yellowstone allows public travel into the park via commercially guided snowmobiles and snowcoaches, weather-permitting, through mid-March. Visitors who have proper permits can also take non-commercially guided snowmobile trips. While snowmobiling can be limited by a lack of snow, many snowcoaches now have rubber tires that allow travel on dry roads.

This is the first season that the East Entrance via Sylvan Pass from Cody, Wyoming, will open at the same time as the other park entrances. In the past its opening was delayed a week and it closed earlier.

Winter travel ends in mid-March when plowing crews begin to clear snow to allow roads to re-open to automobiles in mid-April.

The one exception is the road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City. This road is plowed and open to automobiles all year.

The park's staff is asking visitors to avoid the park if they are sick to reduce the spread of COVID-19.