Yellowstone opens to winter over-snow travel on Dec. 15

Warmer, dry weather so far this December may make winter seem far off, but Yellowstone National Park will still open for its snow season at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Yellowstone allows public travel into the park via commercially guided snowmobiles and snowcoaches, weather-permitting, through mid-March. Visitors who have proper permits can also take non-commercially guided snowmobile trips. While snowmobiling can be limited by a lack of snow, many snowcoaches now have rubber tires that allow travel on dry roads.
This is the first season that the East Entrance via Sylvan Pass from Cody, Wyoming, will open at the same time as the other park entrances. In the past its opening was delayed a week and it closed earlier.
Winter travel ends in mid-March when plowing crews begin to clear snow to allow roads to re-open to automobiles in mid-April.
The one exception is the road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City. This road is plowed and open to automobiles all year.
The park's staff is asking visitors to avoid the park if they are sick to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Visitor services will be limited this winter, and dates may be subject to change. Updates can be found online at https://www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/visiting-yellowstone-in-winter.htm.
The following is a list of what visitor services will be available this winter:
Canyon Village: Lobby and restrooms only at the Canyon Visitor Education Center.
Old Faithful: Geyser Grill and Bear Den Gift Shop. It's still yet to be decided whether the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center will be open, although the restrooms in the building will be available.
Mammoth Hot Springs: Mammoth Hotel & Cabins, Mammoth Hotel Map Room Barista/Bar, Dining Room, Mammoth Gift Shop and Ski Shop. The Mammoth General Store, medical clinic, campground, and post office are open year-round. It's still to be determined whether the Albright Visitor Center will be open.
Service stations: 24-hour gasoline pumps at Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction, Canyon Village, Fishing Bridge, Grant Village and Old Faithful are open year-round.
Warming huts: Huts at Fishing Bridge, Indian Creek, Madison, Mammoth Hot Springs, Old Faithful and West Thumb will provide shelter. Food, restrooms, and water will be available at some huts. All warming huts, except Mammoth Hot Springs, will open on Dec. 15. Mammoth Hot Springs will open on Dec. 16.
