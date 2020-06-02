Yellowstone Park entrances in Montana opened to visitors

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

The park has kept seasonal employees in individual housing in case they need to be isolated and has spent more than $185,000 on personal protective equipment and signs urging visitors to take precautions, officials said.

In response to criticism on crowding in parts of the park, such as Old Faithful, Sholly said it would be irresponsible for him to send staff into crowds to force people to stay 6 feet apart.

Limiting the spread of the coronavirus is a "shared responsibility" between visitors and park staff, he said. "If the American public wants to see parks open, it's incumbent on them to act responsibly to keep them open."

Some parts of the park are still closed such as campgrounds and visitor centers.

Photos: Yellowstone re-opens after COVID-19 shutdown