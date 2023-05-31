Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

To rebuild a section of the road between Tower Junction and the Northeast Entrance to Yellowstone National Park is going to require some blasting.

Because of the explosives work by construction crews, the road will be will temporarily close from 7-9 p.m. on June 5, 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15.

The roadwork is required because the 2022 historic flood washed out portions of the old road. To repair the damage, crews cut a temporary one-lane road into the hillside. Crews will blast further into the hillside this month to create a new two-lane road, which will be more resilient and able to withstand the effects of erosion and future flooding, the Park Service announced.

Once the work is completed, the existing one-lane road will be removed and rehabilitated.

The road reopened on Oct. 15 following the flood repairs and is open to visitor vehicle traffic year-round. It provides winter access to the communities of Cooke City/Silver Gate in Montana and to Lamar Valley, a main attraction in the park.