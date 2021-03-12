Yellowstone prepares for busy season with more staff, more facilities open

“We’re working with Washington to develop national guidelines, which should be out soon,” he said.

Going into the spring break travel season, only one in eight Americans plans a spring break trip this year, according to polling data by Destination Analysts for the U.S. Travel Association.

“The data suggests that Americans remain wary about traveling amid the COVID pandemic — and that they may prefer to defer their travel plans until the process of vaccinating the populace is more complete,” the association said.

Future

Looking ahead, Sholly is interested in testing out ways to decrease some of the pressure on Yellowstone’s resources this year. One idea is to time entry into the Norris and Midway geyser basins to see if that helps. The idea of providing shuttles from Old Faithful to Midway, Madison and on to West Yellowstone is another possibility to alleviate traffic on the park’s narrow roads and the difficulty for travelers to find a parking spot.

“This last 12 months has been enormously challenging, not just for me,” Sholly said.