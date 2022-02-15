Yellowstone recruiting Youth Conservation Corps members

Yellowstone National Park is recruiting for the 2022 Youth Conservation Corps, a residential work-based education program for people between the ages of 15 and 18. Visit the YCC program to apply. Completed application materials must be postmarked by March 1.

Two month-long YCC sessions will be offered from June 12-July 13 and July 17-Aug. 17. Thirty-six youth will be randomly selected from across the country to participate. Applicants must be citizens of the United States and 15 years of age by June 12, but not over 18 years of age by Aug. 17. Yellowstone recruits youth from all social, economic, ethnic and racial backgrounds for the program. COVID-19 mitigation measures will be implemented.

No previous wilderness experience is necessary, but enjoying camping is a plus since it will be required during work assignments. Applicants should possess a positive attitude, a willingness and ability to work and learn in a physically active outdoor program, and get along well with others. Participants will be required to live in the park, and a minimal fee will be charged for room and board. Wages will be set at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Participants develop their job and leadership skills while exploring personal values, gaining self-esteem, expanding their awareness of work ethics, and learning firsthand about environmental and conservation issues. Corps members also participate in evening and weekend recreational activities.

Questions may be directed to YELL_YCC_Office@nps.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0