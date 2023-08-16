The public has until Aug. 30 to comment on a proposal by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks to purchase 328 acres along the Lower Yellowstone River east of Forsyth. If finalized, the land would become the North Wildcat Coulee Wildlife Management Area.

FWP released a draft environmental assessment checklist for the purchase on Aug. 1. The document describes the property’s location and habitat, as well as the wildlife that make use of the area.

“The proposed Wildcat WMA is situated along the Yellowstone River and is located seven miles east of Forsyth, in Rosebud County,” according to the environmental assessment checklist. “The property provides approximately 2.2 miles of riverfront and associated high quality riparian wildlife habitat with no existing farm or croplands. Most of the property hosts native vegetation consisting of two main habitat types, Great Plains Floodplain and Great Plains Mixed Grass Prairie. The riparian habitat is forested and with an overstory consisting of Eastern cottonwood while the understory is dominated by willow species.”

The riverfront property “provides habitat for a diverse assemblage of wildlife species including mule and white-tailed deer, Merriam’s turkey, waterfowl, ring-necked pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, and other species,” the checklist noted.

The land would provide boat-in and walk-in access for “anglers, floaters, hunters, hikers, and wildlife viewing opportunities. Existing infrastructure at the proposed site is limited to a primitive parking area to support public use. While no boat ramp exists at the proposed site, recreationists looking to access the property with watercraft would be able to utilize the Far West Fishing Access Site boat ramp that is located approximately 1.5 river miles to the east.”

Road access is via the Covarrubias Road, located southwest of Cartersville.

FWP is proposing to acquire the property by the end of the year.

The land has been targeted as one of several purchases along the Yellowstone River between Hysham and the North Dakota border to increase public access. The idea behind the Wildcat WMA and other land buys is to attract visitors, boost the economy and possibly create new jobs.

Land acquisitions have been slowly winding their way through FWP. Pursuing the Wildcat property was approved by the Fish and Wildlife Commission in 2022. The land was proposed for purchase in 2021 by the Lower Yellowstone River Advisory Committee, a group formed to find and recommend land for acquisition along the river.

Business for Montana's Outdoors, Wild Montana, the Lower Yellowstone River Coalition and the Montana State Parks Foundation have also supported the land acquisitions. The groups joined to fund an economic analysis of increased access to the Lower Yellowstone River. The study found the work has the potential to generate an additional $5.3 million in local spending and could create more than 50 new jobs in the region.

The new wildlife management area would be close to another, much larger parcel, that is also being considered for acquisition. The 1,109-acre Wildcat Bend South land was purchased by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Conservation Trust with the idea the land would be held until FWP could arrange a buyout.

Written comments can be mailed to: Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Wildcat WMA Acquisition, PO Box 1630, Miles City, MT 59301. Emailed comments can be sent to: Brett.Dorak@mt.gov