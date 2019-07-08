One Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks fishing access site on the Yellowstone River east of Billings reopened to vehicle traffic this week while the boat launch at another is unusable because of a changing river channel.
Voyagers Rest fishing access site north of Worden reopened to vehicle traffic this week after FWP crews removed silt deposited by high runoff in the Yellowstone River this spring. The site was closed to all but walk-in traffic earlier in the year because of high water and deep silt. While the site is open to vehicle traffic, parts of the approach to the riverbank boat launch, through a side channel, still are under water or covered in silt. Boaters are urged to use extreme caution if they decide to try to launch along the riverbank at Voyagers Rest.
Meanwhile, a changing Yellowstone River channel has washed away the gravel bar people formerly used to launch boats at Bundy Bridge fishing access site near Pompeys Pillar. While the site remains open, the boat launch is unusable.
As the river recedes later this month, FWP crews will assess damage and deposits at both sites to determine whether they can be made usable for boaters.