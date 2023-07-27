A portion of the Yellowstone River closed to the public following a June 24 train derailment and bridge failure will be reopened on Saturday, July 29.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, working with Unified Command for the Stillwater Train Derailment, announced it would lift the closure it had enacted from one mile above the bridge to 2.5 miles downstream of the derailment.

Boaters are encouraged to float under the railroad bridge on river left.

All other sites that were previously closed in conjunction with the incident have reopened. River and access site closures are subject to change based on condition assessments and the needs of emergency response agencies, including FWP.

The railroad bridge has been rebuilt and is once again in use.

For more information on the Stillwater Train Derailment, visit: response.epa.gov/site/site_profile.aspx?site_id=16083.