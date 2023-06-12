An unexploded round of ammunition used for avalanche mitigation will be removed from the area of Sylvan Pass Monday, prompting a temporary road closure.

Yellowstone National Park's East Entrance Road, between the East Entrance and Pelican Valley (located east of Fishing Bridge) will close temporarily Monday, June 12, from noon to 2 p.m. for visitor safety.

The unexploded round was unexpectedly located on June 11, adjacent to the road on Sylvan Pass, according to a park press release. It is likely a dud from this past winter’s avalanche mitigation program.

A team from a U.S. military ordnance disposal group will detonate the explosive during the closure. The road will re-open following the detonation of the explosive.

Visitors traveling from Cody, Wyoming, to the park need to be through the East Entrance by noon to avoid the closure.