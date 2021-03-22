Yellowstone seeks comments on proposed telecommunications upgrade

While some people visit Yellowstone National Park to get away from modern society and its gadgets, the park’s many businesses, employees and park officials are increasingly reliant on an aging telecommunications system to do their work.
“The existing telecommunications infrastructure within the park offers very limited capacity, has little redundancy, and is unreliable,” according to a park environmental assessment. “The existing infrastructure routinely reaches capacity and is overwhelmed with data requests throughout the season, and once the existing network is overwhelmed, operations that depend on the data network become impossible to perform.”
Consequently, Yellowstone officials have crafted an EA considering the removal of the park’s aging telecommunication system and replacing it with an underground fiber optic line.
The cables would run along 187 miles of the park’s Grand Loop Road, tying together developed areas and administrative offices within Yellowstone.
Without the upgrade, the park would continue to be reliant on large outdated microwave antennas built atop mountains that bounce signals across the park. These communication links have been at capacity since 2009, the EA stated.
“The current microwave radio network leaves many areas of the park vulnerable to being isolated from all telecommunications including 9-1-1, telephone, cellular communications, emergency services radio, and data,” according to the EA. “This has occurred three times in the last five years.”
If the fiber line is approved, five of these large microwave towers could be removed.
However, removing the towers could “lead to requests by service providers to construct cell towers in developed areas or to add equipment to existing infrastructure,” the EA noted.
The environmental assessment, on which the public can comment through April 21, analyzes whether to grant New Jersey-based Diamond Communications a permit to use the park’s right of way to bury the cable. The installation would cause temporary traffic delays as the cable system is installed by four crews at different locations. That work would extend from April to November for three years.
One of the unusual considerations the construction crew would deal with is engineering through thermal areas. “In thermal zones, the conduit would be installed at shallower depths within this engineered road base to ensure no new impacts to thermal areas,” according to the EA.
The proposal would not expand cellular phone coverage areas in the park, currently estimated at 8% of the region, but would substantially improve coverage quality in existing developed areas. No new cellular towers would be installed under this proposal.
Although Diamond Communications would pay for all up-front construction costs, once installed the park could subscribe to the broadband services.
If this proposal is approved, the cable would improve “telephone, cellular phone, park computer networks and broadband internet services that could meet critical park operations, safety and emergency services and visitor information needs and expectations in developed areas,” according to the EA.
“The increased data bandwidth would provide faster broadband speeds and would support more users within the existing coverage areas,” according to the document.
Comments must be received by April 21 and may be submitted online at: parkplanning.nps.gov/fiberEA or by mail. Mail comments to: Compliance Office, Attention: Fiber Optic Project, P.O. Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming 82190.
Following the comment period, the park will make a final decision about the proposal sometime this summer.