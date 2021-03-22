Yellowstone seeks comments on proposed telecommunications upgrade

If the fiber line is approved, five of these large microwave towers could be removed.

However, removing the towers could “lead to requests by service providers to construct cell towers in developed areas or to add equipment to existing infrastructure,” the EA noted.

The environmental assessment, on which the public can comment through April 21, analyzes whether to grant New Jersey-based Diamond Communications a permit to use the park’s right of way to bury the cable. The installation would cause temporary traffic delays as the cable system is installed by four crews at different locations. That work would extend from April to November for three years.

One of the unusual considerations the construction crew would deal with is engineering through thermal areas. “In thermal zones, the conduit would be installed at shallower depths within this engineered road base to ensure no new impacts to thermal areas,” according to the EA.

The proposal would not expand cellular phone coverage areas in the park, currently estimated at 8% of the region, but would substantially improve coverage quality in existing developed areas. No new cellular towers would be installed under this proposal.