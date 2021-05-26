Yellowstone seeks info on woman shown too close to grizzlies

Yellowstone National Park law enforcement officers are seeking information on a woman being charged by a grizzly that was posted online in an video.

Park visitors are required to maintain a distance of 100 yards from bears in the park. The bear that bluff charged appeared to be a female with yearling cubs.

The park posted a photo of the woman on its Facebook page along with this request: "U.S. Park Rangers of Yellowstone National Park are investigating an incident of a woman approaching wildlife at Roaring Mountain.

"On May 10, 2021 at approximately 4:45 PM, an unidentified woman approached a female grizzly bear and her two cubs at the north end of the Roaring Mountain parking lot. The female grizzly charged the woman who turned and walked away from the bears.

"The unidentified woman is described as white, mid 30’s, brown hair, and wearing black clothing. If you were around Roaring Mountain on May 10, 2021 at 4:45PM, or you have information that could help, please contact NPS Investigative Services Branch at: Call or Text: 888-653-0009 Online: www.nps.gov/ISB Email: nps_isb@nps.gov

"You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know."