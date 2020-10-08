Yellowstone sees record visitation in September

Perhaps due to the unseasonably mild weather this fall, Yellowstone National Park set a record for visitation in September.

Or maybe it was because of the unique opportunity to see a large grizzly bear feasting for days on a bull elk carcass in the Hayden Valley.

Whatever the reason, the park hosted 837,499 recreation visits for the month, a 21% increase from September 2019.

So far in 2020 the park has hosted 3.38 million visitors, down 11% from the same period last year. That's likely due to the fact that Yellowstone was temporarily closed starting on March 24 following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The park reopened its two Wyoming entrances on May 18 followed by a June 1 opening of its three Montana entrances. All five entrances have been open since June 1.

In spite of a variety of precautions, including closing some campgrounds and limiting other user services, the park still saw a spike in COVID-19 infections in September. Sixteen people tested positive, a fraction of the park's 2,000 employees. The outbreak hit seven Park Service staff and nine concession employees.