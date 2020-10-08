 Skip to main content
Yellowstone sees record visitation in September
editor's pick topical alert

Fall in Yellowstone country

Electric Peak rises behind golden aspen in this photo of the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

 Brett French

Perhaps due to the unseasonably mild weather this fall, Yellowstone National Park set a record for visitation in September.

Or maybe it was because of the unique opportunity to see a large grizzly bear feasting for days on a bull elk carcass in the Hayden Valley.

Whatever the reason, the park hosted 837,499 recreation visits for the month, a 21% increase from September 2019.

So far in 2020 the park has hosted 3.38 million visitors, down 11% from the same period last year. That's likely due to the fact that Yellowstone was temporarily closed starting on March 24 following the COVID-19 outbreak. 

The park reopened its two Wyoming entrances on May 18 followed by a June 1 opening of its three Montana entrances. All five entrances have been open since June 1.

In spite of a variety of precautions, including closing some campgrounds and limiting other user services, the park still saw a spike in COVID-19 infections in September. Sixteen people tested positive, a fraction of the park's 2,000 employees. The outbreak hit seven Park Service staff and nine concession employees. 

The park continues to encourage visitors to recreate responsibly to reduce the spread of COVID-19. To that end, tourists who are sick are asked not to visit and to self-quarantine to avoid exposing others. 

Photos: Yellowstone in the fall

