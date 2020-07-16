Yellowstone, Teton crews busy rescuing injured visitors

As a fire raged in Gardiner on Tuesday prompting deployment of firefighting personnel from across the park, an injured hiker was being helicoptered from a trail into the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone.
Few details were available from the National Park Service. The adult female sustained a lower leg injury while hiking the Seven Mile Hole Trail that drops 1,000 feet in 2.3 miles from the rim of the Grand Canyon down to the Yellowstone River. The 10-mile trail starts near Canyon Village.
The woman was evacuated via a helicopter short-haul line. No information was provided on the extent of her injuries or where she was taken.
Six people were also rescued in Grand Teton National Park after suffering injuries in recent emergency situations.
On Saturday, 31-year-old New York hiker Jeremy Fraser slipped and injured his lower leg while hiking the Surprise/Amphitheater trail. Fraser was wheeled out on a litter and transported to St. John's Health in Jackson, Wyoming.
A few hours later, Michigan hikers Samantha Edgcombe and Mackenzie Finton, both 19, slipped while hiking over Paintbrush Divide and slid 500 feet on snow, crashing into large rocks. The Teton Interagency helicopter responded and lifted each hiker out for transport to Jackson.
On Friday, Teton rangers rescued 62-year-old Mike Merigliano, of Driggs, Idaho, after he did not return from a hike into Lake of the Crags near Hanging Canyon. Rangers found Merigliano 300 feet down a gully. They lowered him another 800 feet so he could be evacuated by helicopter.
On July 7 rangers responded to calls for assistance and found James Hemus, 23, of Maryland, with his leg pinned between rocks in Cascade Creek. Trail crew members strung a rope system to eventually free Hemus who was suffering from hypothermia. He, too, was evacuated by helicopter.
On July 4, Teton rangers rescued California climber Andre Perez, 32, after he fell more than 200 feet in Cave Couloir while down-climbing after summiting South Teton. Perez was short-hauled from the site.
"Quick responses, medical and emergency training and situational awareness by our employees have greatly contributed to the successful responses and outcomes in a variety of recent incidents," said Grand Teton National Park acting superintendent Gopaul Noojibail. "I am very proud of our employees and their professionalism and compassion during some very intense situations."
All backcountry hikers and climbers are strongly encouraged to be prepared for their respective recreational activity, including knowledge about the current conditions, required skills and experience, and wayfinding skills to safety navigate the route.
