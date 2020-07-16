Yellowstone, Teton crews busy rescuing injured visitors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a fire raged in Gardiner on Tuesday prompting deployment of firefighting personnel from across the park, an injured hiker was being helicoptered from a trail into the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone.

Few details were available from the National Park Service. The adult female sustained a lower leg injury while hiking the Seven Mile Hole Trail that drops 1,000 feet in 2.3 miles from the rim of the Grand Canyon down to the Yellowstone River. The 10-mile trail starts near Canyon Village.

The woman was evacuated via a helicopter short-haul line. No information was provided on the extent of her injuries or where she was taken.

Six people were also rescued in Grand Teton National Park after suffering injuries in recent emergency situations.

On Saturday, 31-year-old New York hiker Jeremy Fraser slipped and injured his lower leg while hiking the Surprise/Amphitheater trail. Fraser was wheeled out on a litter and transported to St. John's Health in Jackson, Wyoming.