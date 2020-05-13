Yellowstone to open 2 Wyoming gates on May 18 at noon

Yellowstone National Park will open its two Wyoming entrances on May 18 at noon to day-use only and limit those visitors' access to the southern half of the park.
"I don't think Montana is far behind," said Cam Sholly, Yellowstone superintendent.
Three of the park's five entrances are in Montana and account for 70% of the traffic into the park.
Sholly said the limited opening will allow his staff to get used to dealing with the new protocols required in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak while visitation is reduced.
"It can help inform all of us better to how we end up opening all five entrances," he added.
Travelers will be limited to the southern region of the park, which includes some of the most iconic features including Old Faithful, Yellowstone Lake and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone. Also include are West Thumb, Madison, Norris and Grant Village.
Limited services will be offered, including restrooms, self-serve gas, trails and boardwalks.
The measures were announced on Wednesday in a joint teleconference by the superintendents of Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks as they outlined their plans for reopening.
The parks closed on March 24 at the request of county health officials and the governors of Montana and Wyoming due to concern about the possible spread of COVID-19 and the impacts it might have on communities surrounding the park.
Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly has held numerous phone calls with business leaders and officials around the region since the park was closed.
