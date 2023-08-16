Last year's visitation decline in Yellowstone National Park following historic flooding hasn't seemed to deter travelers so far this summer. They may even be coming to see if or how the park has changed.

As of July, the park has recorded more than 2.46 million visits, up 33% from 2022 due to closures at the North and Northeast entrances caused by flood damage to park roads.

Following the flood, the entire park was closed June 13 through June 21. Three entrances opened June 22. The Northeast Entrance opened Oct. 15 and the North Entrance opened Oct. 30.

As of this July, 969,692 recreation visits were tallied, a 63% increase from July 2022 (596,562 recreational visits) and a 4% increase from July 2019 (936,062 recreation visits).

Last year by the end of July, Yellowstone had seen 1.85 million tourists. In 2019, 2.29 million people had visited the park by the end of July.

July is typically one of the busiest months in the park.

The record for visitation is still held by the year 2021 when 4.86 million toured the park. By July of that year, visitation had already hit 2.66 million.

The park references 2019 visitation since that was pre-COVID and the subsequent years until 2023 included unusual visitation trends due to COVID (2020, 2021) and the historic flood in 2022.