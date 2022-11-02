Yellowstone's Boiling River soaking spot left high, dry by June flooding

Now that Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance has reopened to public traffic after being closed since June 13, visitors may be looking forward to once again soaking in the Boiling River.

Unfortunately, the same June flooding that wiped out the road through the Gardner River canyon, closing the North Entrance, also moved the river away from the popular outdoor hot springs, one of the few where the public is allowed to soak in the park.

The hot pools formed where water from the Boiling River (which isn’t actually boiling, 212 degrees, but is very hot at 104 to 118 degrees) meets the Gardner River. The site is located close to the 45th parallel, halfway between the equator and the North Pole. The parking area was in between the communities of Gardiner and Mammoth Hot Springs.

In the 1970s, the site was undeveloped and locally known as a skinny dipping spot, colloquially known as hotpotting. Winter was the most-popular time for visiting.

As visitation to Yellowstone National Park grew, the site became more popular. The Park Service received a grant and upgraded the site with fencing, benches, stairs, signage and a graded trail.

Flooding in June shifted the Gardner River’s main channel farther east, away from the Boiling River, so the waters no longer mix at the popular soaking spot. The pools were probably illegally engineered by a few hardy rock movers who walled off the cold water to create the warmer pools.

The road down to the site is also closed, because of the flood damage. Yellowstone officials will decide what to do with that old road as they develop plans for the future of the North Entrance. The Boiling River hotpots, however, may be forever lost.