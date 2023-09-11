Bull elk are once again bugling their eerie calls across the mountains, piercing the quiet of Yellowstone National Park.

The annual elk mating season, called the rut, has begun. The bulls bugle to attract mates, claim dominance over a group of females, called a harem, and to warn off competing bulls. As a result of their increased testosterone levels, bull elk can be aggressive – not only to other bulls, but also to humans.

Yellowstone National Park is the perfect place to see, photograph and listen to this unusual annual mating courtship. It's also when the park advises visitors to be safe and keep their distance from elk. This includes vehicles, which can be the subject of a bull elk attack.

Given that bull elk can act unpredictably at this time of the year, sometimes severely injuring people with their antlers, here is what Yellowstone officials advise:

• Elk run quickly and may change direction without warning.

• You are responsible for your own safety. Stay at least 25 yards (two bus lengths) from elk. If an elk approaches you, back away immediately.

• If an elk charges you: Quickly find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier. Run away if nearby shelter is not available.

• Give them room, use your zoom. Never approach or pursue animals to take their picture. Lenses with focal lengths of 300mm or greater are recommended for adequate reach.

• Follow directions from park rangers.