Yellowstone's Lower Geyser Basin may have looked much different 4,000 years ago

Analysis of algae found in the core sample show types that survive well in warm temperatures, also pointing to increased hydrothermal activity in the lake, which shut off when the pollen counts changed.

“So we think what this represents is that about 3,800 years ago there was some dramatic reorganization of hydrothermal activity at Lower Geyser Basin that created the modern, mostly treeless landscape you see today,” Schiller said.

There are three hypotheses about what might have caused this change. One is an earthquake or ground deformation, another is long-term drought and a third is some internal hydrothermal cause, which would be the hardest to prove, Schiller said.

Why

“We do have seismic activity occurring at this time,” Schiller said.

The Eagle Bay fault near Yellowstone Lake has been dated to around 3,300 years ago.

“Which is roughly the time period we are thinking about,” he said.

There are also terraces around Yellowstone Lake caused by water as the the hot magma under the park rose and receded. About 3,000 to 4,000 years ago the caldera was at a low point.