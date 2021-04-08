Yellowstone's North Entrance being rebuilt to accommodate more traffic

Work that began last fall to upgrade the North Entrance station and road to Yellowstone National Park at Gardiner will continue through this summer and is projected to be completed by fall.
Until then, visitors and Gardiner business owners and residents may see some congestion on high traffic days in a year that park Superintendent Cam Sholly has predicted could be one of the busiest on record for Yellowstone.
"A busy summer could lead to backups regardless of the construction," said Terese Petcoff, executive director of the Gardiner Chamber of Commerce. "The park is pretty good about getting visitors through the gates fast."
The park typically attracts more than 4 million visitors a year. Last year that dropped to 3.8 million because the park was closed for a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In July and August, as many as 60,000 to 70,000 visitors may enter Yellowstone at its north gate. The West Entrance, at West Yellowstone, is the park’s busiest entry with more than twice as much traffic.
The park will open some of its roads to vehicles on Friday, April 16, including the West Entrance to Old Faithful, Mammoth to Madison Junction and Norris to Canyon.
New digs
By next summer, three new buildings and a three-lane entry road will alleviate congestion at the north gate, located next door to Gardiner. In the past during the height of summer tourism in July and August, vehicles have been backed up about a mile — through town and across the Yellowstone River bridge — at peak travel times. Hence the park’s advice is to travel into the park early or later in the day.
The $11.6 million project will create a larger entry station and two additional kiosks. During higher visitation, vehicles exiting the park will be directed along Robert Reamer Avenue, a route normally closed to public traffic. This will allow inbound traffic to use all three lanes of the North Entrance Road. That stretch of road is about one-third of a mile long.
“Part of the beauty of the new circulation is the operational flexibility the park can implement during periods of high visitation,” the Park Service said in an email.
Reroute
Right now, the North Entrance road is torn up and being rebuilt, requiring inbound traffic to use Robert Reamer Avenue. Once the project is completed, Robert Reamer Avenue will be available to employees and delivery traffic, as well as exiting traffic on busy days.
“We ask that visitors allow for extra time while traveling through this area and watch for equipment and workers,” the Park Service wrote. “To decrease wait times, they can purchase park passes in advance online.”
HK Contractors of Idaho Falls was awarded the bid to complete the construction work, which includes moving a water line and realigning parking along Reamer.
Other work
The project is one of three large construction jobs taking place in the park through the summer. The Tower-Roosevelt to Canyon Junction road is being improved with a wider surface and more pullouts. The project will also create a larger parking area at Tower Fall General Store and improve the Tower Fall’s trail and overlook. The work started last summer and means the road will continue to be closed until May 2022. The route accesses Tower Fall, Mount Washburn and its fire lookout, as well as several trails.
Crews are also working on a the Old Faithful Overpass Bridge, which is expected to cause 15 minute delays as traffic is reduced to one lane. The project should be completed by this fall.
At park headquarters at Mammoth Hot Springs, crews are refurbishing historic Fort Yellowstone homes that date back to the late 1800s. Superintendent Sholly called it the “largest historic preservation project in the country.”
Infrastructure
According to an infrastructure fact sheet compiled in 2018, Yellowstone had an estimated $951 million backlog of maintenance needs, on top of about $33 million needed annually for routine maintenance. The majority of the deferred maintenance, $620 million, is for paved roads and structures.
“I feel like the park has gotten a lot of support from Washington and the regional office” for infrastructure projects, Sholly said.
