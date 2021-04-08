Yellowstone's North Entrance being rebuilt to accommodate more traffic

New digs

By next summer, three new buildings and a three-lane entry road will alleviate congestion at the north gate, located next door to Gardiner. In the past during the height of summer tourism in July and August, vehicles have been backed up about a mile — through town and across the Yellowstone River bridge — at peak travel times. Hence the park’s advice is to travel into the park early or later in the day.

The $11.6 million project will create a larger entry station and two additional kiosks. During higher visitation, vehicles exiting the park will be directed along Robert Reamer Avenue, a route normally closed to public traffic. This will allow inbound traffic to use all three lanes of the North Entrance Road. That stretch of road is about one-third of a mile long.

“Part of the beauty of the new circulation is the operational flexibility the park can implement during periods of high visitation,” the Park Service said in an email.

Reroute

Right now, the North Entrance road is torn up and being rebuilt, requiring inbound traffic to use Robert Reamer Avenue. Once the project is completed, Robert Reamer Avenue will be available to employees and delivery traffic, as well as exiting traffic on busy days.