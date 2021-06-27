Young kayakers take on Montana's toughest rivers while building confidence

As Olivia Lieb paddled her kayak run into the House Rock rapid on the Gallatin River, her instructor Dave Zinn yelled at her from a few yards back.
“Keep pushing!” Zinn yelled as the water on the Class III rapids shot up into the air with each coming wave.
It was Lieb’s first time on this section of river, and Zinn knew she needed to keep cutting through the water to not flip her boat.
Lieb edged left past the water churning boulder and dropped into the next series of waves. The duo was on the tail end of the Wave Train Kayak advanced team’s trip near Big Sky on June 17.
School
Wave Train, a youth whitewater kayaking team based in Bozeman, trains some of the youngest — and best — kayakers in the challenging river sport. From learning the basics to conquering the rapids of the Mountain West, instructors say the program is teaching students to become independent thinkers while building confidence.
Wave Train was started in the late '90s by a group of Bozeman kayakers. Zinn, the current director and a coach, took over the program in 2009.
With expensive equipment and training requirements, kayaking is a sport that can pose a barrier for many people. Wave Train costs $750 plus equipment for six weeks, but Zinn said some who can’t afford to pay can get a scholarship for tuition.
“We’ve never turned someone away,” he said.
Most students in the program are from the Bozeman area, though Zinn said his school has hosted nonresidents. Even some international students staying in Bozeman for the summer have taken the course.
The program lasts six or 12 weeks. About 30 students in the program are divided into beginner, intermediate and advanced groups. Wave Train also teaches adults and holds community sessions.
Rivers
Whitewater kayaking on a river is much more complex than taking one of the boats out to a lake or pond. So first, Zinn has to teach the students how to control the kayak with all parts of their body: hips, knees, abs, arms and feet.
Beginner groups start in ponds or pools to learn the basic technique of flipping and moving in a kayak. Next, the team will go on to slow flowing sections of a river so riders can start navigating currents and get a feel for moving water.
The intermediate group is where the youngsters begin to learn proper form and technique. Zinn said the group nails down the basics in the pool for a week before getting on fast, but relatively safe, sections of river — like the Yellowstone River between Livingston and Billings.
“There are a lot of surf waves for people to get on, and they are a great way to learn how to navigate,” Zinn said. “They are not too dangerous, but still look intimidating in size for people to cross.”
Students
The intermediate group huddled in a circle near the bank of the Bozeman Beach for the first lesson of the year on May 28. Most of the students were in middle school. Almost all of them had taken the beginner course. Zinn and his two instructors, Anneka Door and Brooke Dunnagan, prompted the students to give their goals for the day and for the entire session.
“Today I want to work on my rolls, and for the year I hope to be able to master a roll,” Axel Butler said.
Zinn, an educator at heart, knows how to push people in the small moments.
“I think you can do better, Axel,” he said. “I think you’ll be able to master the roll today.”
The intermediate group took turns practicing rolls by holding onto a partner's kayak and engaging their core to flip underwater. The technique is needed to make sure the kayakers can get right-side up in case they become unbalanced on choppy water.
Wave Train teaches these youngsters different types of paddle strokes and turns to push through rapids. They also learn to map out where currents and eddies are in front of them since correctly navigating is just as important as good form.
Challenge
While students are learning kayaking skills, Zinn said they are also building confidence in themselves. When he started kayaking at the age of 12, Zinn said the skill was a powerful mindset for life.
”It allows people to challenge themselves in safe, but intimidating ways,” Zinn said. “A kid can say ‘well now that I can run the rapids, I can do this other thing in my life.’”
Kayakers can move to the advanced group once they navigate the river on their own. The class usually hovers around a dozen students, most of whom are in high school.
Zinn takes this group out to challenging rivers across the region, including the Snake River in Wyoming and the Alberton Gorge on the Clark Fork near Missoula. The group recently traveled to the Lochsa River in Idaho for three days.
Waves
Even after getting back from that Idaho trip late at night, a select few of the group woke up the next morning and met Zinn to kayak the Gallatin River on June 17, when Lieb navigated the House Rock rapid.
“I wait all year for this sport,” Lieb said. “It's all about being outside and on the river.”
Her dad and brother also whitewater kayak, and she has been doing it for five years. On the Gallatin, Lieb led the charge over a section of whitewater. The squad of six moved with purpose through every swell.
Francis Falconer paddled beside Lieb on the Gallatin, dodging rocks and having to roll out from under Lieb’s kayak when he was pinned underwater on a rapid. He started kayaking around the same time with the beginner group. When he’s not working, he’s on the water.
“I love surfing and running the rapids,” Falconer said. ”If I did not meet this group, I would have never whitewater kayaked.”
As Falconer and Lieb spend their summers learning the intricacies of kayaking, Wave Train continues to pull in new kayakers. The group plans to partner with Chief Joseph and Sacajawea middle schools in Bozeman to teach their students some basic kayaking skills.
“It's an amazing experience that not enough people have experienced,” Zinn said. “We want to give more kids the opportunity to learn with Wave Train, and hopefully positively impact their lives.”