Young kayakers take on Montana's toughest rivers while building confidence

”It allows people to challenge themselves in safe, but intimidating ways,” Zinn said. “A kid can say ‘well now that I can run the rapids, I can do this other thing in my life.’”

Kayakers can move to the advanced group once they navigate the river on their own. The class usually hovers around a dozen students, most of whom are in high school.

Zinn takes this group out to challenging rivers across the region, including the Snake River in Wyoming and the Alberton Gorge on the Clark Fork near Missoula. The group recently traveled to the Lochsa River in Idaho for three days.

Waves

Even after getting back from that Idaho trip late at night, a select few of the group woke up the next morning and met Zinn to kayak the Gallatin River on June 17, when Lieb navigated the House Rock rapid.

“I wait all year for this sport,” Lieb said. “It's all about being outside and on the river.”

Her dad and brother also whitewater kayak, and she has been doing it for five years. On the Gallatin, Lieb led the charge over a section of whitewater. The squad of six moved with purpose through every swell.