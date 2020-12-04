Young men and fire: Report details shelter deployment during Bridger Foothills fire

Three Montana wildland firefighters had a significant reason to be grateful on the recent Thanksgiving holiday.
On Sept. 5 at around 1:45 p.m., as 100-foot flames shot overhead, the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helitack team was trapped by the Bridger Foothill fire. Cornered by a spot fire that had spread as winds gusted up to 28 mph, cutting off their escape route, they scrambled to protect their lives.
To complicate the life-threatening situation, only two of the three firefighters had the portable fireproof shelters issued as personal protective equipment. Consequently, two of the men struggled to share one of the thin aluminum foil shelters.
The surrounding blaze made the 87-degree day’s heat feel closer to 300 degrees, the upper temperature limit at which a human can survive. Embers sifted into the shelters as violent winds whipped the area. The men struggled to breathe as oxygen was sucked from the air.
The report identifies the three men as “Charlie,” the 6-foot, 190-pound crew boss; “Casey,” who at 6-foot-2, 225-pounds had forgotten to return his shelter to his pack after training hikes; and “Sam,” the newbie to the team who feared he would never see his wife and children again.
Review
On Friday the DNRC, in cooperation with the Custer Gallatin National Forest, released a review of the incident called a Facilitated Learning Analysis, or FLA. The 34-page document goes into great detail about how the situation occurred — complicated by communication break downs, the spot fire and high winds — without identifying those involved.
The goal of such a review, the agency partners emphasized, is not to cast blame or Monday morning quarterback about what should have happened. Instead, the report provides detailed information to learn about how to prevent any such problems in the future. The public document can be found online at https://www.wildfirelessons.net/home.
As context for how rare fire shelter deployments are, such documented incidents have occurred only five times since 2005 in Montana and 172 times nationwide in the past 35 years. Having two people in a shelter is even rarer. Shelter deployment is considered by the agencies to be an act of last resort.
Yet in Montana one similar incident, before fire shelters were developed, has been seared into firefighting history. In 1949, 13 smokejumpers were killed when a fire overran them as they attempted to flee up a steep slope in Mann Gulch, along the Missouri River north of Helena. The tragedy was memorialized by writer Norman Maclean in his book “Young Men and Fire.” Three other firefighters in the squad survived by lighting a backfire for protection. The incident forever changed how the Forest Service responded to wildland fires.
Incident
The tragedy of Mann Gulch wasn’t far from Casey's mind as the Bridger Foothills fire raced closer. The three men attempted to burn fuels from the sagebrush field that was their pre-designated safety site, but one of the torches was malfunctioning. They had also delayed setting the fires in hopes that their helicopter would soon arrive to evacuate them.
For 15 minutes as the inferno raged around them, the three men struggled to breathe amidst the intense heat. The inside of the shelters glowed red. Charlie told the FLA team he “was certain we were gonna die. (I thought) every second was our last second.”
According to the report, the fire could have “approached the site three different times in rapid succession; first from the east, second from the south and third, from the north,” a vortex of flame, wind, embers and ash.
All three suffered from excessive smoke inhalation and minor burns but were able to eventually walk away from the burn.
Safety zone
The field in which the men sought shelter was about 12 acres of sagebrush and grass — any smaller and they might not have survived. Given the wind velocity and steepness of surrounding slopes, the FLA report said “a safety zone size of between 17 and 37 acres” would have been preferable.
The deployment site was where their helicopter had dropped two of them off the day before, along with another team member identified as “Taylor.” That was the first day of the lightning-caused fire. The crew was working on a slope above Mayfield Gulch at the mouth of Bridger Canyon in an attempt to contain the north side of the fire and protect 100 nearby homes. The initial attack was therefore strong. The helitack crew was aided by other hand crews, engine crews, helicopter water drops and fire retardant bombers.
After camping out that first night on the mountain, the three men awoke at 6 a.m. to the sound of trees torching on the ridge above them. Although their supervisor suggested they hike downhill to a nearby home to rendezvous and discuss the day’s plan, the crew instead hiked back to the helicopter landing spot. It was Taylor’s last day of the season so he was scheduled to be flown out. They also needed to replenish their food and water from the landing site’s stash.
At about 9:40 a.m., the DNRC helicopter arrived to take Taylor out and bring Casey in.
Without retardant drops to secure the handline that crews had dug in an attempt to prevent the fire’s advance up the canyon, and with the wind increasing, supervisors decided at around 1 p.m. to pull the hand crews off the line and change tactics to structure protection.
Then fire activity “went nuclear,” according to the division’s supervisor. Given the situation he designated the helitack crew as his number one priority. Despite repeated efforts, due to the strong winds and a wall of smoke that hampered visibility, their pilot was unable to reach the helicopter landing zone. He called it the worst day of his life.
“The air was so choppy that the likelihood of adding a crashed helicopter to the situation was high,” the FLA report said.
Feeling abandoned and unable to walk out on their own, the men phoned their families.
Since their evacuation and hospital treatment, the DNRC is continuing to support the three men as they deal with the trauma of the event, said Hoyt Richards, manager for DNRC’s Central Land Office. In addition, he said the agency will review its training procedures to see if anything can be modified to increase firefighter safety.
“Our number one priority is to protect lives, and that’s the firefighters’ lives and the citizens of Montana,” Richards said.
Hindsight
Custer Gallatin National Forest supervisor Mary Erickson said that in her 37 years with the Forest Service, more than 30 of them as a line officer on fires, she has seen the fire season grow longer and some of the blazes more intense and unpredictable.
When asked if agencies had the resources they need to deal with more and larger wildfires, Richards additional resources aren’t always the answer. Instead, he encouraged homeowners in wooded areas to do more to make their structures fire resistant.
“We have to work together in Montana,” he said.
Erickson agreed there are adequate resources to respond, but that agencies can’t suppress all fires rapidly.
“Society and communities have a broader obligation to understand the dynamics of these systems we’re living in and really take actions to protect homes and communities,” she said.
The Bridger Foothills fire was declared contained on Oct. 12, more than a month after it started. The fire ended up burning across more than 8,200 acres, about 13 square miles, and torching 68 structures, 30 of which were homes.
