Young men and fire: Report details shelter deployment during Bridger Foothills fire

For 15 minutes as the inferno raged around them, the three men struggled to breathe amidst the intense heat. The inside of the shelters glowed red. Charlie told the FLA team he “was certain we were gonna die. (I thought) every second was our last second.”

According to the report, the fire could have “approached the site three different times in rapid succession; first from the east, second from the south and third, from the north,” a vortex of flame, wind, embers and ash.

All three suffered from excessive smoke inhalation and minor burns but were able to eventually walk away from the burn.

Safety zone

The field in which the men sought shelter was about 12 acres of sagebrush and grass — any smaller and they might not have survived. Given the wind velocity and steepness of surrounding slopes, the FLA report said “a safety zone size of between 17 and 37 acres” would have been preferable.