ZooMontana executive director adds voice to call for end to Yellowstone wolf hunting, trapping

ZooMontana's executive director has added his voice to a collection of animal welfare and conservation groups calling on Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to issue an emergency listing of wolves under the Endangered Species Act.
The calls are in response to a recent Associated Press story reporting that Montana hunters have killed 20 Yellowstone National Park wolves as they migrated over the park border. The killing of the migratory wolves was made easier following changes to wolf hunting and trapping laws passed by the Montana Legislature last spring, which includes allowing baited traps. Idaho has also relaxed its laws regarding wolf hunting, making it easier to kill the animals year-round.
“These states have allowed their fear of wolves to influence our hunting laws,” said Jeff Ewalt, executive director of ZooMontana in Billings, in a press release. “Whether it’s because of popular fairy tales that villainize wolves, or an ingrained aversion to top predators, we don’t treat wolves the same way we would treat other creatures. Simply put, we must rely on wolves to keep the environment and its biodiversity safe and healthy across the Mountain West.”
The AP story also prompted the Montana Wildlife Federation to reaffirm its opposition to the liberalized hunting regulations that it made public in a September letter. The group, a coalition of state sporting groups, said the new hunting laws lack scientific justification and could end in the state losing oversight of wolf management.
Prior to the Legislature's changes, wolves that migrated from the park into Montana were protected with a low harvest rate. The laws specific to hunting districts around the park were meant to protect animals that draw tourists from around the world.
In 2009 the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service turned over wolf management responsibilities to Montana and Idaho with the provision that “if a State changed their regulatory framework to authorize the unlimited and unregulated taking of wolves, a condition we have previously determined threatened a wolf population, emergency listing would be immediately pursued.”
The groups protesting recent wolf killings are saying that provision now applies.