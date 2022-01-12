ZooMontana executive director adds voice to call for end to Yellowstone wolf hunting, trapping

ZooMontana's executive director has added his voice to a collection of animal welfare and conservation groups calling on Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to issue an emergency listing of wolves under the Endangered Species Act.

The calls are in response to a recent Associated Press story reporting that Montana hunters have killed 20 Yellowstone National Park wolves as they migrated over the park border. The killing of the migratory wolves was made easier following changes to wolf hunting and trapping laws passed by the Montana Legislature last spring, which includes allowing baited traps. Idaho has also relaxed its laws regarding wolf hunting, making it easier to kill the animals year-round.