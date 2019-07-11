Smith West
WEGNER — Allen W., 73, of Billings. Funeral service with military honors 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 11, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Private interment. (11)
JUNGHANS — Inge H., 84, of Billings. Funeral service 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3200 Broadwater Ave. Interment will be at the Joliet Cemetery. (13)
Smith Downtown
PITSCH — Reuben Clarence, 86, of Ryegate. Graveside service 11:00 a.m., Sun. July 14, at Ryegate Cemetery. Reception to follow at Ryegate Senior Center. (14)
WEINZETL — Donald M., 85, formerly of Shepherd, WY. Memorial Mass 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Ballantine. Burial and military honors to follow at Pleasantview Cemetery. (12)
LEFFLER — Ronald, 91, of Billings. Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. Cremation. (12)
BERRY — Ruth May, 81, of Sheridan, WY. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Sat., July 13, at Bridger, United Methodist Church. Interment to follow at Bridger Cemetery. (13)
Smith Laurel
BARGAS — Jonathan, 68, of Billings. Memorial service on Friday, July 12, 11:00 a.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Graveside with military honors 12:00 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery follows. (12)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
STURM — Dustin “Dusty”, 51, of Fishtail. Memorial service celebrating Dusty’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Absarokee High School football field. (13)
MOSHINSKIE, Jr. – Arthur, 65, of Billings. Memorial service 4:00 p.m., Thursday, at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (11)
POSPISIL — Jerry, 70, of Bridger. No Services scheduled (16)
NICHOLS — Michelle, 52, of Billings. Memorial Mass, Friday, 11:00 a.m. at St Pius. (12)
PLAIN BULL, JR – Cyril “Larry”, 68, of Billings. Visitation 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. with Vigil at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Funeral 10:00 a.m. Thursday, all at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Burial in Plain Bull Family Cemetery. (11)
DEMARAY – Lora L., 85, of Billings. Memorial Service, 10:30 a.m., Saturday, First Evangelical Free Church, 401 Custer Ave. For an obituary visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (13)
DONEY — Stewart, 60, of Billings. Memorial service, 1:00 p.m., Friday, Evangelical United Methodist Church, 345 Broadwater. (12)
SPOTTED BEAR — Wes L., 32, of Hardin. Vigil 6:00 p.m., Thursday, Funeral 11:00 a.m. Friday, both at St.Charles Mission, Pryor. Burial in Spotted Bear Family Cemetery. (12)
SARIIN — Patricia Ann, 72, of Columbus. Memorial Service 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, at Evangelical Church, Columbus. (17)
SASSANO — Nicholas, 90. Funeral service 1:00 p.m., Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (15)
RIPLEY — Dawn, 63. Funeral service 11:00 a.m., Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. (12)
RUSSELL — IdaMae Jean, 90, of Billings. Funeral 11:00 a.m. Saturday July 13, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 40 10th St. West. (13)
KRUGLER — Meghan, 14, of of Billings. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Thursday at Pilgrim Congregational Church. (11)
BOWERS — Funeral services for Carolyn Bowers 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Interment at the Fairview Cemetery. (12)
LAFORGE — Funeral Mass for Clinton Laforge 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 12, at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church, Crow Agency interment with military honors at Fairview Cemetery. (12)