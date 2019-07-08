Smith West
AHLGREN — Hilda, 90, Billings. Memorial service 9:30 a.m., Tues., July 9, Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Interment of urn, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (9)
Smith Downtown
RUSSELL — Samuel “Joe”, 78, Worden. Private service is planned. (8)
SIAN — Joy Marilyn, 84, Worden. Funeral service 2 p.m. Mon., July 8, at Chancy’s south of Huntley. A reception will follow. Interment Pleasantview Cemetery. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Sun. at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 So. 27th St. (8)
Smith Laurel
FRIBLEY — Michael, 72, Springdale. Graveside service with military honors at Yellowstone National Cemetery on Monday, July 8, 11:00. (8)
PETERSON — Michael, 65, Laurel. Service with military honors at Yellowstone National Cemetery on Wednesday, July 10, at 10:00 a.m. (10)
BARGAS — Jonathan, 68, Billings. Memorial service on Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Graveside with military honors at 12:00 at Yellowstone National Cemetery follows. (12)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
OSTOJ — Peter, 76, Absarokee. Peter passed away June 20 in Absarokee. A memorial service celebrating his life is being planned. (8)
HARRIS — Patricia “Pat”, 90, of Billings. Graveside memorial service, 1 p.m., Monday, Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. For an obituary and to leave memories with the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (8)
MOSHINSKIE, Jr. – Arthur, 65, of Billings. Memorial service 4 p.m. Thursday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (11)
REYNOLDS — James, 83, of Billings. Viewing Monday 6-8 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil Tuesday 6 p.m., Funeral Mass Wednesday 11 a.m. both at St Pius. (10)
POSPISIL — Jerry, 70, of Bridger. No Services scheduled (16)
NICHOLS — Michelle, 52, of Billings. Memorial Mass Friday 11 a.m. St Pius. (12)
