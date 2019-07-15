Paid Notices Editorial Image
Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

PRESSMAN – Audre E., 94, Billings. Grave side service pending. (15)

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel 

RICHARDS — JerrelDean, 83, Bridger. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wed, July 17, at Rockvale Cemetery.  Visitation, 5-7 p.m. Tues. at Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. (17)

COONEY — Jerry E, 72, Park City. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tues., July 16, at First Congregational Church,  506 So 5th St, Laurel. Military honors to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (16)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned 

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

POSPISIL  — Jerry, 70, of Bridger. No Services scheduled (16)

SARIIN — Patricia Ann, 72, of Columbus. Memorial Service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, Evangelical Church, Columbus. (17)

ROYAL —  Alan L., 77, of Billings. Per Alan’s request, no services are planned at this time.  (15)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SASSANO — Nicholas, 90. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (15)

BUZZETTI — Frank, 67. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned 

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0