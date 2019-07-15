Smith West
PRESSMAN – Audre E., 94, Billings. Grave side service pending. (15)
Smith Downtown
Smith Laurel
RICHARDS — JerrelDean, 83, Bridger. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wed, July 17, at Rockvale Cemetery. Visitation, 5-7 p.m. Tues. at Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. (17)
COONEY — Jerry E, 72, Park City. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tues., July 16, at First Congregational Church, 506 So 5th St, Laurel. Military honors to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (16)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus
POSPISIL — Jerry, 70, of Bridger. No Services scheduled (16)
SARIIN — Patricia Ann, 72, of Columbus. Memorial Service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, Evangelical Church, Columbus. (17)
ROYAL — Alan L., 77, of Billings. Per Alan’s request, no services are planned at this time. (15)
SASSANO — Nicholas, 90. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (15)
BUZZETTI — Frank, 67. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)
