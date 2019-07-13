Smith West
JUNGHANS — Inge H., 84, of Billings. Funeral service 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3200 Broadwater Ave. Interment will be at the Joliet Cemetery. (13)
PRESSMAN – Audre E., 94, of Billings.Grave side service pending. (15)
Smith Downtown
PITSCH — Reuben Clarence, 86, of Ryegate. Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Sun. July 14, at Ryegate Cemetery. Reception to follow at Ryegate Senior Center. (14)
BERRY — Ruth May, 81, of Sheridan, WY. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Sat., July 13, at Bridger, United Methodist Church. Interment to follow at Bridger Cemetery. (13)
Smith Laurel
RICHARDS — JerrelDean ,83 , Bridger. Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Wed, July 17, at Rockvale Cemetery. Visitation, 5-7 p.m. Tues. at Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. (17)
COONEY — Jerry E, 72, Park City. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Tues., July 16, at First Congregational Church, 506 So 5th St, Laurel. Military honors to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (16)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus
STURM — Dustin “Dusty”, 51, of Fishtail. Memorial service celebrating Dusty’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Absarokee High School football field. (13)
POSPISIL — Jerry, 70, of Bridger. No Services scheduled (16)
DEMARAY – Lora L., 85, of Billings. Memorial Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday First Evangelical Free Church, 401 Custer Ave. For an obituary visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (13)
SARIIN — Patricia Ann, 72, of Columbus. Memorial Service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, Evangelical Church, Columbus. (17)
ROYAL — Alan L., 77, of Billings. Per Alan’s request, no services are planned at this time. (15)
SASSANO — Nicholas, 90. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (15)
BUZZETTI — Frank, 67. Memorial service 1:00 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)
RUSSELL — IdaMae Jean, 90, of Billings. Funeral 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 40 10th St. West. (13)
