Smith West
AHLGREN — Hilda, 90, Billings. Memorial service 9:30 a.m., Tues., July 9, Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Interment of urn, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (9)
WEGNER — Allen W., 73, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m., Thurs., July 11, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Private interment. (11)
Smith Downtown
PITSCH — Reuben Clarence, 86, Ryegate. Graveside service 11 a.m. Sun. July 14, at Ryegate Cemetery. Reception to follow at Ryegate Senior Center (14)
WEINZETL — Donald M., 85, formerly of Shepherd. Memorial Mass 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Ballantine. Burial and military honors to follow at Pleasantview Cemetery. (12)
LEFFLER — Ronald, 91, Billings. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. Cremation. (12)
Smith Laurel
PETERSON — Michael, 65, Laurel. Service with military honors at Yellowstone National Cemetery on Wednesday, July 10, at 10:00 a.m. (10)
BARGAS — Jonathan, 68, Billings. Memorial service on Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Graveside with military honors at 12:00 at Yellowstone National Cemetery follows. (12)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
No services planned
MOSHINSKIE, Jr. – Arthur, 65, of Billings. Memorial service 4 p.m. Thursday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (11)
REYNOLDS — James, 83, of Billings. Viewing Monday 6-8 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil Tuesday 6 p.m., Funeral Mass Wednesday 11 a.m. both at St Pius. (10)
POSPISIL — Jerry, 70, of Bridger. No Services scheduled (16)
NICHOLS — Michelle, 52, of Billings. Memorial Mass Friday 11 a.m. St Pius. (12)
PLAIN BULL, JR – Cyril “Larry”, 68, of Billings. Visitation 10-8 Tuesday, 10-6 with Vigil at 6 Wednesday, Funeral 10 a.m. Thursday, all at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Burial in Plain Bull Family Cemetery. (11)
DEMARAY – Lora L., 85, of Billings. Memorial Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday First Evangelical Free Church, 401 Custer Ave. (13)
SPOTTED BEAR — Wes, 32. Services pending. (11)
BISCHKE — Betty, 87 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial services pending for later in the month. Service info and obituary are forthcoming. (10)
No services planned
No services planned.
RUSSELL — Scott D. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday St. Dennis Catholic Church Crow Agency interment Garryowen Cemetery. (10)
NOT AFRAID — Not Afraid, Michael. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Crow Multi-Purpose Building, interment Lodge Grass Cemetery (10)