Smith West

AHLGREN — Hilda, 90, Billings. Memorial service 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Interment of urn, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (9)

Smith Downtown

RUSSELL — Samuel “Joe”, 78, Worden.  Private service is planned. (8)

SIAN — Joy Marilyn, 84, Worden. Funeral service 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Chancy’s south of Huntley. A reception will follow.  Interment at Pleasantview Cemetery. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 So. 27th St. (8)

Smith Laurel 

FRIBLEY — Michael, 72, Springdale.  Graveside service with military honors at Yellowstone National Cemetery on Monday, July 8, 11:00a.m. (8)

PETERSON — Michael, 65, Laurel. Service with military honors at Yellowstone National Cemetery on Wednesday, July 10, at 10:00 a.m. (10)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned 

Smith Columbus

OSTOJ — Peter, 76, Absarokee. Peter passed away June 20 in Absarokee. A memorial service celebrating his life is being planned. (8)

Dahl Funeral

HARRIS — Patricia “Pat”, 90, of Billings. Graveside memorial service, 1 p.m., Monday, Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. For an obituary and to leave memories with the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (8)

MOSHINSKIE, Jr. – Arthur, 65, of Billings. Memorial service 4 p.m., Thursday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (11)

REYNOLDS — James, 83, of Billings. Viewing Monday 6-8 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil Tuesday 6 p.m. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11 a.m. both at St Pius. (10)

POSPISIL  — Jerry, 70, of Bridger. No services scheduled. (16)

NICHOLS —  Michelle, 52, of Billings. Memorial Mass Friday 11 a.m. St Pius. (12)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 SASSANO — Nicholas, 90. Services pending. (7)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned.

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned.

