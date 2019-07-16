Paid Notices Editorial Image
Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

PRESSMAN — Audre E., 94, Billings. The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 pm Wed,. July 17, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Thurs at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park,  (18)

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel 

RICHARDS — JerrelDean, 83, Bridger. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wed, July 17, at Rockvale Cemetery.  Visitation, 5-7 p.m. Tues. at Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. (17)

COONEY —Jerry, 72, Park City.  Memorial service 10:30 a.m. at First  Congregational Church in Laurel, 506 S. 5th St., on Tuesday, July 16.  Interment of the urn at 1:00 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery.  (16)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus No services planned

Dahl Funeral

POSPISIL  — Jerry, 70, of Bridger. No Services scheduled. (16)

SARIIN — Patricia Ann, 72, of Columbus. Memorial Service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, Evangelical Church, Columbus. (17)

PANCHEAU — Richard, 65, of Billings. Celebration of life, 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 20, home of Scott & Denise Pancheau, 937 Noblewood Dr, Billings, Lockwood neighborhood. Very casual, bring your memories of Richard to share. (20)

NORTON JR. — John B., 74, of Billings. No services planned at this time. (18)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BUZZETTI — Frank, 67. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

PATELIS — Patricia Katheryn, 87, of Billings. Viewing 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 19 with Funeral Mass following at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X. Catholic Church. (13) 

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

FALLS DOWN — Gwendolyn, services Wednesday July 17, 11 a.m., at the Lodge Grass Elementary School Gym, burial in the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (17)

NAYEMATSU — Kay, graveside service July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (26)

MEDICINE CROW — William. Services 10 a.m. Thursday Crow Agency Foursquare Church. Interment with military honors Crow Veterans Cemetery. (18)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0