Parker Kraske — Senior Valedictorian

Parents: Greg and Ilja Kraske

Middle School: Lewis & Clark Middle School

Elementary School: Highland Elementary, Ralph Witters Elementary

Future Plans: I plan to attend Montana State University pursuing a career in chemical engineering in order to better the state that I live in and utilize the resources of our beautiful state to make it even better.

Most Challenging or Rewarding Class: My AP chemistry class this year is most certainly both very challenging and very rewarding. Knowledge from this class is helping to propel me into my future career and what I want to do as a high school graduate. Despite its difficulty however, I have great support from my teacher Mr. Beals, who does an exceptional job like so many of my other teachers.

Teacher: Many teachers have helped me to become smarter and better educated. However, my first grade teacher, Sonja Holm of Thermopolis, Wyoming, taught me the most important lesson of all, to be kind. No other teacher since has needed to instill the value of kindness in me due to her wonderful teaching.

Extracurricular Activities: Tennis, STEM club, academic team, speech and debate, student government, Montana Boys' State, National Honors Society.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0