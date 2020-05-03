Partners in Education Salute

What is Partners in Education?
Partners in Education is a community-wide partnership between schools, businesses, and community members dedicated to ensuring the success of all K-12 students and schools in the Billings area. Partners in Education is a program of the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools.
What is the goal of Partners in Education?
The goal of Partners in Education is to build mutually benefiting partnerships between schools and businesses that result in school improvement, teaching excellence, student achievement, and appreciation of common community goals.
What kinds of partnerships are there?
There are many ways that organizations and businesses can participate in a partnership with the schools in Billings. Each partnership is unique, depending upon the capacity of the business and the needs of the school. Example activities include:
- Tutoring or mentoring students.
- Providing incentives for students and faculty.
- Speaking at a Career Day or other classroom event.
- Donating in-kind services, materials, or equipment.
- Volunteering as contest judges, field trip chaperones, or pen pals.
What are the benefits of a partnership?
Many schools get additional support through the partnerships such as tutors, mentors, and extracurricular activities for students. Students also get the chance to meet adult mentors in the community and learn about career choices. Likewise, many employees enjoy the opportunity to do something positive for the community and to be given time by their employer to do so.
How do I start a partnership at my school or business?
To learn more about starting a partnership at your school or business, please contact the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools at 406.281.5149 or foundation@billingsschools.org.
Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools
The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools believes that all students in Billings Public Schools deserve a rigorous, well-rounded education to prepare them for successful careers. To that end, the Education Foundation has worked diligently since 1988 to enhance the educational opportunities available to students in the district.
The mission of the Education Foundation is to promote excellence in education by providing opportunities and resources to Billings public school students. The Foundation works in cooperation with the public school system, but operates independently. Through endowments, scholarships, grants, and specific projects, the Foundation provides opportunities and resources for students and educators in Billings Public Schools to promote excellence in education. Major activities include: Classroom Grants, Partners in Education, Reading Rocks, Saturday Live, Special Projects, BackPack Meals and Teen Pantry and scholarships for students and teachers.
To support and learn more about the Education Foundation, visit our website at www.efbps.org.
