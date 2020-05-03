Partners in Education Salute

Many schools get additional support through the partnerships such as tutors, mentors, and extracurricular activities for students. Students also get the chance to meet adult mentors in the community and learn about career choices. Likewise, many employees enjoy the opportunity to do something positive for the community and to be given time by their employer to do so.

How do I start a partnership at my school or business?

To learn more about starting a partnership at your school or business, please contact the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools at 406.281.5149 or foundation@billingsschools.org.

Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools

The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools believes that all students in Billings Public Schools deserve a rigorous, well-rounded education to prepare them for successful careers. To that end, the Education Foundation has worked diligently since 1988 to enhance the educational opportunities available to students in the district.