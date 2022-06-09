 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedal-powered library hits the road again this summer

Pedal-powered library

Members of the Magic City Optimists, from left, Mitch Pettit, president Loran Salsbury, Janice Marshall, Lloyd Mickelson and Gale Kreitzberg gather for a photo with the Billings Public Library's new pedal-powered library Wednesday, June 6, 2018. The group donated over $4,000 for the new bicycle library.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

The Billings Public Library Bike Library is back on the road for the 2022 season. Dedicated to spreading the love of reading and lifelong learning by utilizing an eco-friendly mode of transportation through the streets of Billings, this initiative is designed to bring the library into the community in unique settings.

The Bike Library features information about library services and events, library card sign-up, materials for check-out, access to Wi-Fi and other technology, free books, and other giveaway items. It will be present at a number of outdoor and remote library programs such as yoga in the park; ¡Hablar Conmigo!, a Spanish language conversation group; skate park events; and baby yoga.

The Bike Library will also attend a number of community events such as the Tour de Fleur, Healthy by Design Gardener’s Market, 406 Pride, the Strawberry Festival, and more.

For more information about the Bike Library and a full schedule of events, please visit our website: https://billingslibrary.org/455/Bike-Library

If you have any questions, or for more information, please contact Kelsie Rubich at rubichk@billingsmt.gov or (406) 247-8531.

