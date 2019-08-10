ON A TRIP: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Honduras on Saturday on the final leg of a tour of Central America. Pelosi is traveling with a congressional delegation to explore the causes of immigration and possible solutions. The delegation has already visited Guatemala and El Salvador and still plans to visit migrant detention facilities in McAllen, Texas.
