Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES: Modern influencer culture is skewered in the smart new satire “Not Okay,” streaming on Hulu starting Friday, July 29. The film, written and directed by Quinn Shephard, stars Zoey Deutch as Danni, an aspiring writer in her 20s who is lacking for things to say until she embarks on a little social media lie (pictures of a “trip to Paris” taken from her Bushwick apartment). When the landmark she’s supposedly posing with explodes, Danni gets the trauma narrative she’s been craving.

— A high school senior (“Spider-Man’s” Angourie Rice) is desperate to get into Harvard and attempting to take down her competitors in the new comedy “Honor Society,” streaming on Paramount+ on July 29. Directed by Oran Zegman and written by David A. Goodman (“Family Guy”), “Honor Society” also stars “Stranger Things’” Gaten Matarazzo and “Superbad’s” Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

NEW FILM: Steven Spielberg is bringing his highly personal film “The Fabelmans” to the Toronto International Film Festival this fall. Organizers on Friday announced his participation, which will mark his first time at the festival. Spielberg co-wrote the coming-of-age story about a young man and a shattering family secret. His co-writer is Tony Kushner, who he also collaborated with on “Lincoln." The cast includes Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch. “The Fabelmans” is set for a Nov. 11 theatrical release from Universal Pictures and is expected to be a big player in the upcoming awards season. The Toronto International Film Festival kicks off on Sept. 8 and runs through Sept. 18.

MUSIC: Few artists want to compete against a Beyoncé release, but Maggie Rogers' new album also drops Friday, July 29. “Surrender” is the singer-songwriter’s first collection since her stunning major label debut “Heard It in a Past Life” in 2019. During the pandemic, Rogers relocated to the Maine coast, cutting herself off from the outside world to write what became the dozen tracks of “Surrender.” One single, “Want Want,” showcases an edgier, dancier side, while “That’s Where I Am” is a bolder, confident Rogers turning in something almost anthemic. She is rising and rising. One fan must be David Byrne — see if you can spot him in the video.