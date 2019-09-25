COME BACK: Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill will reprise their "Jurassic Park" roles in the upcoming "Jurassic World 3."
Their castings were announced Tuesday night by executive producer and director Colin Trevorrow at a screening of "Jurassic World" attended by Dern. While Goldblum's Ian Malcolm appeared in 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," Dern and Neill haven't been back with the dinosaurs since 2001's "Jurassic Park III."
All originated their roles in the 1993 original "Jurassic Park."
Trevorrow, who helmed 2015's "Jurassic World," will direct the next installment following J.A. Bayona's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." Those two films grossed $1.67 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively.
"Jurassic World 3," starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is to be released in June 2021.
RETIREMENT: Jann Wenner will retire next year as chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in New York.
Wenner announced Wednesday that he will step down on Jan. 1. The co-founder and publisher of Rolling Stone magazine is one of the founding members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and is credited with recruiting the late architect I.M. Pei to create its Cleveland museum.
The annual induction ceremony is a major concert event that is broadcast by HBO.
The 73-year-old Wenner will be replaced by rock hall board member John Sykes, the co-founder MTV and VH1.
Wenner will remain on the board of directors.
Wenner produced the hall's 25th anniversary concert at Madison Square Garden in 2009. The concert was headlined by U2, Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger, Stevie Wonder and Sting.
SPLIT: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Food Network star Sandra Lee have announced their break up after more than a decade together.
Cuomo and Lee said in a statement Wednesday that their lives have gone in different directions but that they remain close friends.
Rumors of a breakup began earlier this year when Lee put the home she shared with Cuomo in the New York City suburbs on the market. Since then, Cuomo has spent much of his time in the governor's mansion in Albany.
Lee is a TV host and cookbook author famous for her "semi-homemade" approach to cooking. She largely avoided politics, but emerged as a vocal advocate for cancer screenings after her successful treatment for breast cancer in 2015.
Cuomo, a Democrat, is now in his third term.