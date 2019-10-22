NEW CHARGES: "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and nine other parents were indicted Tuesday on new federal charges as prosecutors pressure them to admit guilt in a college admissions bribery scheme.
A grand jury in Boston indicted the parents on charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. The count accuses the parents of attempting to bribe officials at an organization that receives at least $10,000 in federal funding.
They are accused of paying to get their children admitted to the University of Southern California. All 11 defendants have previously pleaded not guilty to other charges in the scheme.
SUIT PROCEEDS: A federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss Chicago's lawsuit against former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett.
U.S. District Virginia Kendall's ruling means that Chicago's suit that seeks to recoup $130,000 that city officials say the police department spent investigating Smollett's claim that he was a victim of a racist and homophobic attack in January can proceed.
The motion by the former "Empire" actor's attorneys was a longshot because their argument boiled down to the contention that Smollett shouldn't be required to reimburse the police department because he couldn't have known how much time and money would be spent investigating his allegations.
Although Smollett has maintained his innocence, the police department is adamant that there is a mountain of evidence that shows Smollett staged the attack with two brothers he knew.
THANKS MOM: As Lupita Nyong'o accepted an award from the Harlem School of Arts — and entered the stage to Beyoncé's anthemic hit "Brown Skin Girl" — the actress mainly had two people to thank for fueling her passion for the arts as a child: her parents.
"I was thinking about (the Harlem School of Arts) and what it does for children and its students (and) I didn't have an institution where I'm in from in Nairobi, Kenya. And so the only way my interest in the arts thrived was because I had parents who valued those interests," she said Monday night at the school's annual Mask Ball in New York City. "And my mother in particular, she really nurtured my artistic spirit."
So it was only appropriate that the Oscar winner's mother, Dorothy Nyong'o, also received the Visionary Lineage Award alongside her daughter at The Plaza Hotel.