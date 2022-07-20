You've got to wake up early on a weekend to catch Soledad O'Brien.

Say 4:30 a.m. Saturday in Chicago. Or 5 a.m. on Sunday in New York and Houston. It's 6:30 a.m. Saturday in Washington, D.C. — almost sleep-in territory.

Those are some of the time slots for “Matter of Fact,” the news show she anchors that has overcome those hours over seven years to establish itself over in the syndicated market. Produced by Hearst Television, “Matter of Fact” is available in 181 markets covering 95 percent of the country.

“People will find you if you're doing a good job,” O'Brien said, “and they will skip you if you're not doing a good job.”

“Matter of Fact” averages about 1.08 million viewers each weekend, roughly half the audience for broadcast network panel shows like “Meet the Press” or “This Week,” according to Nielsen company, which measures ratings. That's down from a pandemic- and election-aided peak of 1.2 million in 2020, but double what it was at the show's start in 2015.

That's notable given that the program has no consistent time slot all over the country and, in some places, literally airs in the middle of the night.

O'Brien, formerly of CNN, also contributes to HBO's “Real Sports,” but most of her time now is spent running her own production company. Her HBO docuseries “Black and Missing” won a Film Independent Spirit Award, and a doc about Rosa Parks recently premiered at the Tribeca film festival.

O'Brien wanted to keep a hand in onscreen television work and, when approached for “Matter of Fact,” met with executive producer Rita Aleman and found that they had similar ideas.

“The mission of the show was always to share voices as diverse as America, slices of life that people should see in order to understand how issues play out across the country,” Aleman said.

Hearst was looking to design a show that included voices not normally heard on network panel shows, where occasionally the same government official will appear on two or three on the same weekend, said Emerson Coleman, Hearst's senior vice president of programming, who developed the show.

There was also a desire to turn down the volume. The inherent conflict of political shows “makes for good TV, but we have a different approach,” Coleman said.