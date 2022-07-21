Riverside Contracting trucks cross a section of Highway 212 with rock as they rebuild the road to Beartooth Pass on Thursday. The road is scheduled to open on Friday at 5 p.m.
Photo: Beartooth Highway to open Friday afternoon
- Gazette staff
