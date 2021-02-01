 Skip to main content
Photo: Billings Public Library opens Monday morning

Library opening

Library and facility coordinator Jamie Bratlie takes the "Closed" signs down as the Billings Public Library opens Monday morning. The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a 30 minute visitation limit and curbside services continue Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

