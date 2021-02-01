Library and facility coordinator Jamie Bratlie takes the "Closed" signs down as the Billings Public Library opens Monday morning. The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a 30 minute visitation limit and curbside services continue Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Photo: Billings Public Library opens Monday morning
- Gazette staff
