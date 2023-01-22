 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo: Canada goose walks on Yellowstone ice

Goose on the ice

A Canada goose walks on jammed ice on the Yellowstone River near Billings as the temperature rises to 50 degrees on Sunday.

 LARRY MAYER

