Photo: Carnival lights swirl at MontanFair

Gazette staff
The cliffs at Four Dances form a backdrop as MontanaFair carnival rides swirl in this time exposure Monday night.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic – and the same is true in Montana.
A Civil War-era General Service cuff button was discovered by a group of visitors in the park.
A Billings police officer shot an armed man on the 1800 block of 6th Street West at 11 p.m. Friday according to a police department social med…
First responders from the Laurel Police Department, EMTs and Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office have responded to an airplane that crash-land…
A Billings police officer shot a man late Friday night, and an investigation into the shooting is underway.
Initial dispatch calls went out just after 1 p.m. reporting that at least two children had gone missing on the river.
A single police officer shot a man one time Friday night after he ignored 73 commands from police and grabbed a gun in his waistband, Billings…
Rates would increase $273.12 a year for electricity sold to residential customers consuming 750 kilowatt hours per month and $90.84 for natural gas sold the residential customers consuming 65 therms per month.
Tara Janet Sinkler and Dustin Blair Jolliffe died August 4 and 5, respectively, due to blunt force trauma, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman said Tuesday. At least six people have been killed while driving in and around Billings so far this summer, the majority of whom were riding motorcycles.
Battery storage is a relatively new tool for banking low-cost energy for later use or sale when prices are high.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.