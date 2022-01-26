 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photo: Children's book author visits Billings
0 Comments

Photo: Children's book author visits Billings

  • 0
Author visit

Children's book author Pat Mitchell gives an animated presentation to 2nd and 3rd graders at Highland Elementary on Wednesday. Mitchell is a dog trainer as well as the author of Super Dooper Kids Books.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Children's book author Pat Mitchell gives an animated presentation to 2nd and 3rd graders at Highland Elementary on Wednesday. Mitchell is a dog trainer as well as the author of Super Dooper Kids Books.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News