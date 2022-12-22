 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Billings Gazette is partnering with Mountain Health CO-OP who is sponsoring 1,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Photo: Cold weather skyline

  • 0
Cold weather skyline

A southwest wind blows steam from industries in this view from the Billings Rimrocks Thursday morning as the temperature reached -21 with a -44 degree wind chill.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A southwest wind blows steam from industries in this view from the Billings Rimrocks Thursday morning as the temperature reached -21 with a -44 degree wind chill.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana coal mine owner sues BNSF

Montana coal mine owner sues BNSF

Ships waiting for the coal deliveries in B.C. billed NTEC more than $15 million in demurrage charges. NTEC alleges that it lost $150 million in revenue as a result of shipping issues.

Deadly cold descends upon Montana

Deadly cold descends upon Montana

Wednesday night could be one of the coldest ever recorded in Montana as a blast of arctic air grips the state with deadly low temperatures.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News