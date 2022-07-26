 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo: Commercial building burns on Nall Avenue

Fire scene

The Billings Fire Department is on the scene of a commercial building fire at 242 Nall Avenue. The fire was reported at 1:45 a.m. Ace Automotive is listed at the address in an area of mixed commercial and residential buildings.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

