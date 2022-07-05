Billings police and fire departments were on the scene of a house fire on the 200 block of South 27th Street early Tuesday morning. A man was stabbed at the same location Sunday and died at a Billings hospital.
Photo: Fire at fatal stabbing scene overnight
- Gazette staff
