Photo: Fire at fatal stabbing scene overnight

House fire

Billings police and fire departments were on the scene of a house fire on the 200 block of South 27th Street early Tuesday morning. A man was stabbed at the same location Sunday and died at a Billings hospital.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

