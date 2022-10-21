The Billings Fire Department battles a fire at the Rodeway Inn on North 27th Street Friday night. Guests were seen watching from the parking lot as firefighters extinguished the fire and used fans to blow smoke from the building.
Photo: Fire damages Rodeway Inn Friday night
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three people are dead, including an 11-year-old boy, after an apparent homicide-suicide at a home near Amend Park on Wednesday night.
Billings police shot a 36-year old local woman in the emergency department at Billings Clinic after she apparently shot herself, Sunday evening.
Officers were responding to a report of an armed man at the hospital. When they arrived the man fired one round.
Williams yelled profanities and jumped from his window seat, over two passengers in his row, and onto a beverage cart.
One teenager was transported to the hospital and three others had minor injuries after rolling their car on Main Street in Billings Heights on…
A man living in Lockwood has been charged with negligent homicide after apparently shooting a friend in the neck while cleaning a firearm.
A couple pleaded guilty Tuesday to mitigated deliberate homicide more than three years after the death of their daughter at their Lockwood home.
Local and federal law enforcement recovered thousands of fentanyl pills last month, and four people have been indicted in connection to the drug bust.
Two men were injured by a grizzly bear while recreating south of Cody on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to a Wyoming Game and Fish news release.
ExxonMobil's oil refinery in Lockwood was purchased by Houston-based Par Pacific for $310 million in a deal announced Thursday.