 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Photo: Fire destroys a house in the Blue Creek area

  • 0
Snowberry fire

The Billings Fire Department and Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department battle a fully involved house fire at 4013 Snowberry Road at 5 a.m. Saturday. Billings responded to the scene with a truck and water tender under a mutual aid agreement.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The Billings Fire Department and Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department battle a fully involved house fire at 4013 Snowberry Road at 5 a.m. Saturday. Billings responded to the scene with a truck and water tender under a mutual aid agreement with Blue Creek.

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
1

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A look back: The Secrets of the Rims

A look back: The Secrets of the Rims

The Rimrocks surrounding Billings hold countless secrets, from hidden stairs to pictographs, look back at this 2006 story detailing just a few of those features.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News