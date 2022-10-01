The Billings Fire Department and Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department battle a fully involved house fire at 4013 Snowberry Road at 5 a.m. Saturday. Billings responded to the scene with a truck and water tender under a mutual aid agreement with Blue Creek.
Photo: Fire destroys a house in the Blue Creek area
- Gazette staff
